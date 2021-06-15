Choose the right sunscreen for your skin by following these tips as shared by an expert

Do you really know which sunscreen is best for you? Read on to find out the two kinds of sun filters used in sunscreens and make an informed choice.

It is undeniable that applying any sunscreen is better than wearing nothing at all. Sunscreen is an essential preventative health care habit that should be used all year. It is important to include sunscreen in your daily routine. But, finding the best sunscreen suitable for your skin type, on the other hand, can be a difficult task.

So, how do you know which sunscreen is best from the plethora of options you have? Well, the answer is very clear - opt for the one made only with minerals like Zinc Oxide/Titanium Dioxide and does not contain chemical sun filters.

There are two kinds of sun filters used in sunscreens:

Chemical or Organic based sun filters like Homosalate, Octinoxate, Octocrylene, Avobenzone, Oxybenzone & Benzonephenone work by absorbing harmful sun rays.

Physical or Mineral, or Inorganic sun filters like Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide work by reflecting the sun's rays.

So basically, either by absorbing or reflecting, these sun filters protect skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Both methods are equally competent in terms of sun protection, so choosing any sunscreen with sufficient SPF rating and PA+++ is reasonably fine.

Apart from efficient UVA/UVB filtering, there are a few more important aspects of sun protection to consider. These are absorption, pore obstruction, and skin sensitivity. Chemical sunscreens have the potential to penetrate the skin, which is undesired and can be difficult to tolerate for those with sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, do not enter the skin and can even reduce skin sensitivity. As a result, mineral-based sunscreens are comparatively more preferable to chemical-based sunscreens.

However, when searching for Mineral sunscreen, there is one thing to keep in mind. Mineral sunscreens have the appearance of natural white clay. When applied to the skin, they may leave a white patch, which may be unappealing to your overall appearance. To avoid this, several formulators have begun to utilize nano-sized Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, which do not produce a white patch but may induce pore blockage because of their small size.

So, the obvious question is, isn't it feasible to make a sunscreen composed entirely of mineral sun filters that do not clog pores or create a white spot on the skin? Well, It is possible. There are quite a few sunscreens available in the market that are built entirely of natural, non-nano sun filters to minimise the formation of white patches on the skin. Sunscreen is an excellent way of protecting your skin from the sun's harmful rays. While you're usually thinking about sunscreen when the weather becomes hot, it's a good idea to apply it all year. You can protect yourself from sunburn, skin reddening, and other sun damage by implementing easy and efficient precautions. Most dermatologists recommend using mineral-based sunscreens, so find one that works best for you.

