Chronic Sleep Deprivation: Know the signs, causes and treatment of THIS sleep problem

Chronic sleep deprivation is a state of having less sleep for a long time. This can have several negative impacts on mental and physical health. So, here’s what you should know about this.

Chronic sleep deprivation is a state of getting insufficient sleep or experiencing sleeplessness for a long period of time. This can be a problem in itself or is caused by any other issues like anxiety or insomnia. Sleeplessness for a long period can have a great negative impact on our health and mind.

So, when you face this issue, it is always advisable to consult a doctor for you to have sound sleep regularly. But how will you be sure that you are having chronic sleep deprivation? Here’s everything you should know about it.

Signs of Chronic Sleep Deprivation

If you are having these signs, then maybe it is chronic sleep deprivation. The signs are as follows:

1.Dark circles.

2.Unable to keep your eyes open.

3.Irritability.

4.Lack of energy for daily task.

5.Listening to music while working to make yourself stay awake.

6.Feeling sleepy every time.

7.Not feeling refreshed after waking up.

8.Yawning.

Effects of chronic sleep deprivation

Chronic sleep deprivation has several impacts on our mental and physical health. They are as follows:

Physical effects:

1.Headache.

2.High blood pressure.

3.Increased appetite.

4.Lowered libido.

5.Muscle soreness and aching.

6.Overall fatigue.

Mental effects:

1.Unable to stay alert.

2.Hallucinations.

3.Increased level of stress hormone.

4.Memory impairments.

5.Problems to process any information.

6.Unable to think clearly.

7.Trouble to pay attention to anything.

8.Symptoms of psychosis.

Causes of chronic sleep deprivation

There are numerous potential causes of this sleep issue. Some of them are given below:

1.Stress.

2.Work pressure.

3.Medical conditions.

4.Sleep disorders.

5.Mental health conditions like bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, etc.

6.Increased consumption of too much caffeine.

7.Frustration.

Treatment

Doctors will prescribe medicines to treat this issue. Other than that, certain treatments are available like aromatherapy, relaxation therapy, stimulus control therapy, etc.

Home remedies

Practise these remedies to ease this sleep issue: 1.Maintain a strict sleep routine. 2.Avoid caffeine, alcohol and nicotine. 3.Exercise regularly. 4.Create a healthy sleep environment. 5.Spend time outdoors. 6.Take a relaxing hot bath before going to bed. 7.Restrict naps for only 20 minutes.

