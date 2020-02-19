Chronic Urinary Tract Infections: Here's everything you need to know about this condition

Urinary tract infections are more common than we'd like but prevention is not easy but if you are dealing with UTIs that tend to reoccur, you might want to know more about chronic UTIs.

Urinary tract infections, they're a common problem that a number of women face. But what happens when these urinary tract infections become a common occurrence? Urinary tract infections are also known as chronic urinary tract infections. Anyone at any age can develop a UTI and women tend to be more prone to it, but remember that this has nothing to do with your sex life or sexual hygiene. Even people who do not engage in sexual intercourse can have a UTI and it's not the same thing as an STD or STI.

UTIs can impact any part of your urinary system and cause a lot of trouble. The most common hint of a urinary tract infection is a burning sensation when you urinate. Frequent urination and unusual colour of urine can also be a sign of a urine infection. UTIs can also cause pain in the bladder region or kidneys. If you have a pain in your lower back or just below your ribs coupled with other symptoms, chances are that you're dealing with a UTI.

When bacteria enters your urinary system through the urethra, they tend to grow faster and multiply in the bladder leading to a urinary tract infection. The most common cause of this problem is hygiene. Most women end up coming in contact with bacteria while using a common toilet or because they don't follow a proper hygiene. It's essential that you clean the toilet seat before using it and another thing to remember is that always wipe front to back.

If you have been dealing with recurring UTIs, it's best to see a specialist and undergo the tests to determine if you have chronic urinary tract infection. This is usually followed by a course of antibiotics and medications that can provide comfort and cure your condition. A few other things to keep in mind are that you need to start remaining hydrated and drink enough water to detoxify your body as well as your bladder. Don't avoid urinating and don't hold your pee for too long. Try to stick to loose clothes and breathable fabrics like cotton when it comes to underwears

