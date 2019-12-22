Cinnamon Benefits: Here is why cinnamon is beneficial for weight loss

Confused with your sudden weight gain? Then cinnamon can help you with it as it is helpful for weight loss.

Nowadays, most people's prime concern is weight loss. They are ready to take up any challenge to lose their weight at any cost. But painful diet often results in weakness in our body, which can lead to serious health problems. So, regular workout with frequent light meals is a good way to lose weight and control it. We tend to do a lot of research on what to eat and whatnot for weight loss, which has made us quite a connoisseur of weight loss mantras. Now, add another thing to that list of mantras, which will help you to lose weight faster. All the health freaks out there! here is another beneficial ingredient for weight loss that you need to know now and that is Cinnamon. If you already knew it, then there is no harm to know more about it. And if you didn't know it, then it's better to read it now. Cinnamon has several beneficial factors, which have direct and indirect influences on weight loss process.

Why Cinnamon?

Cinnamon is really good for health, which comes with numerous medicinal properties as well. It is also antimicrobial and antiparasitic effects. Cinnamon has antioxidants, which can also heal wounds. Regular consumption of cinnamon lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, which are indirectly responsible for weight loss.

How it helps in losing weight?

It is important to keep in mind that cinnamon is not a remedy for long-term weight loss process. But it should be added to your diet plan. Cinnamon reduces the negative effects of high-fat foods on our body, which are the leading factors of weight gain. It also has its influences on blood glucose levels, metabolism, and insulin function that ultimately promote weight loss.

A healthy cinnamon recipe for weight loss

Cinnamon tea can be added to your diet chart as a remedy for weight loss. Boil a cinnamon stick in water and wait till the fragrance comes out. Squeeze a lemon in it with a tsp of honey and drink it. This healthy drink can also be complemented with ginger, pepper, mint and cardamom.

Some other ideas with cinnamon

Apart from the cinnamon tea, the spice can also be added to your meals in the following ways:

Cinnamon-roasted almonds

Cinnamon twists

Apple cinnamon streusel galette

Cinnamon rolls

Pork loin chops with cinnamon apples

Pork noodle soup with cinnamon and anise

Cinnamon raisin bread pudding

Caution

Cinnamon contains coumarin, which has dangerous side effects if consumed on a high dose. Especially, Cassia cinnamon has a higher range of coumarin than Ceylon cinnamon. So, consult your doctor before opting for it as a weight loss remedy.

