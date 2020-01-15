Cinnamon in Coffee: HERE's why you should consider adding it

If you love cinnamon and coffee, then you must consider combining them together. Read below to find out how adding a pinch of cinnamon to your coffee can be good for your heart health.

When it comes to having a cup of coffee, all love to have our coffee in different ways. Some like to have coffee with less or no sugar, while others cannot do without at least two spoons of sugar in the coffee. Some people like milk coffee while others like black coffee. However, these things are something that people choose based on their preferences. But there are some additions to coffee that should be made by everyone, since it is good for health. One such ingredient that you should consider adding in your coffee especially during winters is cinnamon.

Cinnamon or dalchini, the hot winter spice is said to be loaded with many health benefits, and adding it to your coffee can do wonders for your overall health in addition to making your coffee more flavourful and healthy.

Here's why you should add cinnamon to your coffee.

Maintains the blood sugar levels:

Adding a pinch of cinnamon to your coffee helps to maintain the blood sugar levels in the body. Cinnamon has a sweet flavour that would not let you miss sugar so much. Research suggests that it increases insulin sensitivity shortly after consumption.

Aids weight loss:

Cinnamon is also known as an appetite suppressant. Adding it to your coffee may induce a feeling of fullness and reduce cravings. It will help the hunger pangs at bay, which in return will aid weight loss.

Works for cold and fever:

Cinnamon has antiviral, antibacterial compounds that help in keeping the immunity strong. The spice has many anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve pain and discomfort caused by the flu.

Great for the heart:

Research suggests that cinnamon lowers the risk of developing heart-related ailments and illnesses. However, it's best if you consume both cinnamon and coffee in moderation since too much caffeine is not good for heart health.

Packed with antioxidants:

Coffee is high on antioxidants like polyphenols, which are known to curb free radical activity that is responsible for dull skin and ageing. Adding cinnamon to your coffee takes up the antioxidant levels of your coffee higher.

Credits :TOI

