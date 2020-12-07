Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, causes and prevention measures of THIS disease

Cirrhosis is the last stage of scarring of the liver which is caused by different liver diseases. Hepatitis and excessive alcohol consumption are the two leading factors of this condition.

Cirrhosis is the last stage of the scarring of the liver or fibrosis which is caused by different liver conditions or diseases like chronic alcoholism or hepatitis. Each time the liver is injured by any disease or alcohol consumption, it tries to repair itself which forms scar tissue.

As the cirrhosis progresses, scar tissues keep getting formed. Advanced cirrhosis is life-threatening. The damage caused by cirrhosis cannot be undone, but if it’s diagnosed at an early stage and treated properly, then the damage can be limited to some extent.

What you should know about cirrhosis of the liver?

Symptoms of cirrhosis:

The symptoms of this condition are:

Fatigue.

Bleeding.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea.

Swelling in legs, ankles and feet.

Weight loss.

Itchy skin.

Yellow discolouration eyes and skin.

Redness in palms.

Loss of menstruation in women.

Loss of sex drive in men.

Confusion and drowsiness.

Causes of cirrhosis

Some of the causes of this disease are:

Chronic alcohol abuse.

Hepatitis B, C and D.

Fat accumulation in the liver.

Iron buildup in the body.

Cystic fibrosis.

Genetic digestive disorder.

Liver disease caused by a weak immune system.

Primary biliary cirrhosis.

Hardening and scarring of the bile ducts.

Infections such as syphilis.

Copper accumulation in the liver.

The risk factor of cirrhosis

Here’s what you put yourself at the risk of having cirrhosis:

Too much alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption definitely puts you at the risk of having this disease.

Overweight: Having overweight also increases your risk of having cirrhosis which includes diseases like nonalcoholic fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Viral hepatitis: It’s one of the leading causes of cirrhosis, but not everyone with chronic hepatitis is at risk of having the condition.

Prevention measures for cirrhosis:

Limit your alcohol consumption.

Always be on a healthy and nutritious diet plan.

Maintain healthy body weight.

You are at risk of having hepatitis by sharing needles or having unprotected sex. So, be cautious about these factors to prevent hepatitis as it’s also linked to cirrhosis.

NOTE: When you see the symptoms, it is highly recommended to consult the doctor.

