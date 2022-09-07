The clean eating lifestyle: Dietician recommends 5 tips to eat more sustainably

There is this latest buzz going on about conscious eating and you might have heard about the term clean eating. Well, clean eating basically means eating whole unrefined unprocessed food. This doesn’t mean that you can’t have other foods it’s just about incorporating healthy food and keeping others foods like saturated fats, added sugars etc minimal.

If you are health conscious or want to lose that stubborn fat or might as well just be conscious of your health check out these 5 tips to eat more sustainably by Dietician Vidhi Chawla.

1. Read labels on Packed items

Be careful when you are buying frozen veggies, meat or packed nuts, always watch out for any preservatives or added sugars, make sure there is no vegetable oil, and always read the labels properly to ensure you are consuming only healthy stuff.

2. Include whole grains in your diet

Try having brown bread or multigrain bread, brown rice, oats etc over refined carbohydrates like white bread, white rice etc as they are stripped of nutrients and having whole grains can also reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases.

3. Include whole veggies and fruits in your diet

Try having fresh fruits and veggies instead of fruit juices or canned and frozen veggies as fruit juices and canned products contain fewer nutrients and more added sugar, make sure your body gets enough calories and fibre needed.

4. Reduce the intake of meat

Meat somewhere is one reason for greenhouse gas emissions, transporting livestock requires a lot of water, energy, and land use, so for the betterment of the planet and even our own health as meat generates a lot of heat in the body, try switching to nuts legumes etc for the good fats and proteins that your body needs.

5. Try mindful eating

Be conscious about what you are consuming in a day. Being aware of your body and paying attention to your hunger signals you will realize a lot of things about your body, probably you are not even as hungry as you thought, this helps you alter your food consumption and helps you stay healthy and you also avoid wasting food.

