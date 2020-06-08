Cocoa VS Cacao: What is the difference and which is healthier?

Cocoa VS Cacao: Many of us just know the terms, but do not know the difference between the two and which is healthier.

You must have seen that in several recipes and chocolates there is mention of either cocoa or cacao or both. While cocoa is a familiar ingredient as they are often used in baking or to make hot chocolate, but cacao is still lesser-known. Just like cocoa powder and chocolate chips, nowadays cacao powder or cacao nibs are also commonly found in supermarkets these days. Though cocoa and cacao products are from the same source, there are important differences between the two, especially the treatment of cacao pods.

So, first things first, chocolate, cacao and cocoa products are made from cacao beans (seeds) from the Theobroma cacao tree. The tree gives pod-like fruits and each pod has around 20–60 beans surrounded by a sticky white pulp. Some use term cacao for the pods, beans, and ground-up contents of the beans and some use cocoa for the powder left after pressing the fat out of the ground beans.

Also, many makers of raw (unroasted) or less processed cacao bean products often use the word cacao to imply that they have natural and not processed products. In short, products that are labeled as cacao are usually the vegan chocolates that have been minimally processed with no additives. Cocoa, on the other hand, is a processed chocolate product, such as commonly available chocolate bars and powder. Other chocolate makers use cacao word for the pod and beans before they are fermented. After fermentation, they use the term cocoa beans. The issue is that there is not complete agreement on when to use the terms cacao and cocoa.

Cacao products

Cacao food products include cacao nibs, cacao butter, cacao mass or paste and cacao powder. Raw cacao powder is made by cold-pressing unroasted cocoa beans. In this process, the living enzymes are present and not the fat (cacao butter).

Cocoa products

Cocoa powder is the ‘raw cacao’ which is roasted at high temperatures. Roasting lowers the overall nutritional value and destroys the health benefits. Also, many manufacturers supplement cocoa powder with added sugar, oil, or milk fat.

Which is better?

Cacao products are clear winners. They have higher antioxidant content than cocoa products, and the former is also the purest form of chocolate you can consume as they are raw and less processed than cocoa powder or common chocolate bars. Cacao is one of the best sources of antioxidants, iron, fibre and magnesium. Cacao is also an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, cholesterol-free saturated fats, vitamins, minerals, natural carbs, and protein among others. Speaking of health benefits, Cacao can mitigate risks of diabetes, inflammation, heart issues, hypertension among others. Cacao contains phenylethylamine (PEA) aka love drug and the same can help us to elevate our mood and higher energy levels.

