Coconut Cream vs Coconut Milk: What is the difference between the two?

Coconut Cream vs Coconut Milk: Are you confused between the two and also want to about their health profiles? Then read on.

Are you two confused between Coconut cream and coconut milk? If yes, then you are in the right place as today we talking about the same. We all know that coconut water is the clear and natural juice that we derive after cracking open a coconut. However, coconut milk and cream are made by boiling the coconut meat aka flesh and water. The major differences between the two are the concentration and consistency.

Speaking of the health factor, make sure to not to buy processed coconut products that have added sugars. Otherwise, both cream and milk are quite healthy as they possess healthy fats: MCTs aka medium-chain triglycerides. Many people, especially weight watchers include coconut oil and other products in the diet as they easily get absorbed and used as energy.

Also, MCTs help to burn fats instead of carbs and enhances your workout. The products are also rich in lauric acid and it possesses defense properties. If you are looking for a dairy alternative, if you are vegan or following paleo, then you should go for coconut-based ones.

Coconut Milk vs. Coconut Cream: Now, let's delve deeper to know the difference between the two:

Coconut milk

The consistency of this particular milk is that of cow's milk. And mostly prepared by simmering one part of coconut meat and one part water. This milk is used as base in many Thai curries and are also used in dairy-free ice creams. Mostly we find them in cans so make sure to shake the can well.

Coconut cream

Cream is the one which is derived from the white layer of fat and protein that floats on the top of coconut milk. The cream is thicker and richer. It can also be prepared by simmering four parts shredded coconut in one part of the water. One can beat it to prepare airy whipped cream as well.

There is something called cream of coconut. Yes, I know it is super confusing, however, one should remember that cream of coconut is a sweetened version of coconut cream. And it is used for desserts and mixed drinks.

Aside from the above-mentioned coconut products, there are other stuff as well available in the market. For instance, Coconut Creamer. If you are using coconut milk or coconut cream as a creamer for coffee or other beverages then it is called Coconut Creamer. Many people also use coconut powder. So, basically the powder is made from again either milk or cream but does not have any water for prolonged shelf life.

