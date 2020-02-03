Coconut Oil vs Olive Oil: Which one should be your pick and why

Both Olive oil and Coconut oil have their own health benefits. But when it comes to choosing between the two, Olive oil is a better option. Read below to know why.

A healthy body means a healthy mind. When it comes to staying healthy, all of us follow a staple diet, exercise at least four times a week or at least make a conscious effort to adopt lifestyle changes that benefit our body in the long run. One such lifestyle change that most of us are making nowadays is choosing the right oil for our food. Yes, most people have now started experimenting with the type of oil they use, since we are now fully aware of the fact that cooking with the right kind of oil is essential to staying healthy.

There are multiple types of cooking oils available in the market, which makes it difficult for us to choose the right kind to reap the maximum health benefits. Coconut oil and olive oil tops the chart of being the healthiest oil. If you are confused between the two, then read below to find out the difference that will help you choose wisely.

Difference between olive oil and coconut oil:

Nutritional Value of coconut oil:

When we speak about coconut oil, we are talking about the virgin coconut oil, which is pure and has no chemicals. 1tsp of virgin coconut oil contains around 120 calories. It contains in all 14 grams of fat, 13 grams of saturated fatty acids, 1 gram of monounsaturated fatty acids and no cholesterol.

Nutritional Value of extra virgin olive oil:

Just like virgin coconut oil, olive oil also contains 120 grams of calories. But its nutritional value slightly differs from coconut oil. It contains 14 grams of fat, 2 grams of saturated fatty acids, 10 grams of monounsaturated fatty acids, 1.5 grams of polyunsaturated fatty acids and 0 cholesterol.

Health benefits of coconut oil:

Coconut oil contains saturated fat in the form of molecules called medium-chain-triglycerides (MCTs).The saturated fat in coconut oil helps to raise your good (HDL) cholesterol. Coconut oil does contain some antioxidant, but it is not as great as compared to the antioxidants present in olive oil.

Health benefits of olive oil:

Olive oil contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat, which are recognised as heart-friendly fats. Olive oil is a rich source of antioxidants. It has bioavailable phenolic compounds, which decreases oxidative damage to DNA and reduces high blood pressure.

Which one should be your pick?

After researching both the oils, it is clear that olive oil is a healthier option in comparison to coconut oil. It is because it reduces the risk of heart disease, types of cancers, diabetes, and even helps in weight loss. Olive oil has more monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, as compared to virgin coconut oil. Coconut oil contains saturated fat, which is termed as bad fat and is advised to be consumed in moderate amounts.

DISCLAIMER: These differences are listed based on research and popularity. However, it is advised to consult an expert in regards to what is best suitable for your body.

