Is coconut water good for weight loss? Here’s what you need to know

Have you too included coconut water in your diet to lose weight? If yes, read on to know the reasons why drinking this refreshing drink might help you shed the extra kilos.

On your pursuit to lose weight, you must have tried a thousand things, including giving up on certain foods, while incorporating healthy alternatives. One such drink that has been touted as one of the most effective weight loss drinks is coconut water. Not only is it known for its amazing taste and flavour, but it is great for weight loss as well.

Coconut water has become the go-to healthy drink for people trying to lose or maintain their weight. Plus, it is a refreshing drink that is loaded with several nutrients. Coconut water is the juice found in the centre of a young, green coconut. It contains fibre, vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium and many such nutrients that will help you keep your overall health in check.

But is coconut water good for weight loss? Here’s everything you need to know.

Coconut water for weight loss

Coconut water is in low in calories, which makes it a great substitute for higher calorie drinks like sodas or juice. According to MedicalNewsToday, coconut water has less sugar and carbohydrates than most juices, which makes it a great alternative.

It is also loaded with bio-active enzymes that are known to ease digestion and boost metabolism. For the unversed, metabolism is the process in which the food you eat is converted into energy required for your body to thrive. It is the rate at which your body burns the calories to keep you active. So, the higher the metabolic rate, the more fat you will burn.

Though it’s good to sip coconut water during any time of the day, consuming it during certain times of the day might help. Drinking it early in the morning on an empty stomach can add to your weight loss efforts.

It also provides a host of other health benefits, including boosting your immunity, giving your metabolism a boost, fight dehydration and constipation.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

