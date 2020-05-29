Coconut Water VS Coconut Milk: What's the difference and which is healthier?

Coconut Water VS Coconut Milk: Do you know the difference between the two and what are the health benefits? Read on to find out.

Coconut is also known as the tree of life as all the parts of the tree help us. Also, the main fruit (drupe) is very helpful. Right from its water to oil, milk and flesh, we get a lot of food products and all of them are healthful and should be included in our daily diet. Many people get confused about their products as they are derived from the same source. A few days back we talked about Coconut milk vs Coconut cream. And today we talking about the difference between coconut milk vs coconut water.

Many get confused between these two as well, as they are popular coconut beverages. For the unversed, both are very different and have distinct flavors as well as nutritional value. While coconut water is the fluid found in the center of young and green, coconut milk is prepared from the white flesh of a mature coconut. To know more in-depth, read on.

What is coconut water and its health benefits?

Coconut water looks like normal water, however, they have flavors, unlike water. The green and young coconuts have transparent liquid inside the coconut. So, if you gently shake it, you can hear the water inside. You can crack open it and drink directly.

They are slightly sweet and is extremely low in calories. It is one of the best sources of nutrients as the water is packed with potassium, sodium, calcium, zinc, and magnesium. As it is very low-cal, the beverage and preparations from it can be helpful for weight watchers.

It is a great source of hydration. Coconut water is good to quench your thirst than just plain water as it is a nourishing, and refreshing alternative.

The anti-inflammatory properties help our skin a lot. It helps to keep acne, redness, and light inflammation on the facial skin at bay. And that's why you will often see coconut water in skin remedies and products.

Are you having digestion issues, then you should consume it often as it is packed with fiber and the content normalizes intestinal activity and metabolism among others. Even blood pressure patients should drink this water often, thanks to its potassium content.

What is coconut milk and its health benefits ?

Unlike coconut water, milk is man-made. The flesh of the brown coconut is shredded and simmered in water or coconut water. And later, it is strained to get opaque and white liquid. The fat and calories are more in milk. One cup of coconut milk contains 445 calories and 48 grams of fat which are way more than coconut water's fat and calorie percent.

It is often used as dairy substitutes by many. However, it has a distinct and nutty flavor. Coconut milk is mostly used to make soups, main dishes, and drinks among others.

Speaking of health benefits, they are powerhouses of antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, thus help you to reduce the inflammation and swelling in injuries. It serves as a boon for autoimmune inflammatory conditions, like rheumatoid arthritis.

It might also reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) in the body if consumed in low quantities on a regular basis as the saturated fat might have a positive effect on cholesterol. And better cholesterol can keep heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure away.

It can also aid you to deal with hair issues, especially if you have dry hair. The high-fat content keeps the scalp hydrated and prevent itchiness and dandruff.

Are you anemic? Then you should consider coconut milk as they have a good amount of iron. Just one cup of coconut milk can give us almost a quarter of the recommended daily intake of iron.

It also helps to get a better immune system. The lauric acid that is contained in coconut milk has antiseptic properties and fights bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Which is healthier?

Both are nutritious, however, their intakes depend on your health. Make sure to avoid branded goods that have sugars and preservatives or artificial stuff. To get the maximum benefits, go for natural ones. Also, make sure to drink them in moderation.

