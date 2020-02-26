Collagen supplements when consumed regularly has THESE health benefits; Find Out

Collagen improves skin and bone health. Regular consumption of collagen supplements helps the body to produce collagen on its own. Read on to know the health benefits of collagen supplements.

Collagen is a type of protein in our body that is responsible for connective tissues on different parts of the body like tendons, ligaments, skin and muscles. It improves the skin and strengthens the bones. As we grow old, the natural collagen production of our body starts to decrease as a result we get affected by skin-ageing problems and bone disorders. So, to prevent this deterioration of health, we need to have foods that contain collagen. Taking collagen supplements can stimulate our body to produce collagen on its own.

Check out the health benefits of collagen supplements below:-

Improves skin health

Collagen improves skin texture by strengthening and hydrating it. As we grow old, our body produces less collagen which results in dry skin with wrinkles. Regular consumption of collagen supplements will keep the skin nourished and increase the elasticity of the skin. Also, collagen supplements stimulate our body to produce collagen on its own. It also helps the body to produce other proteins that will structure the skin with elastin and fibrillin.

Relieves joint pain

Collagen maintains the integrity of our cartilage- a rubber-like tissue that protects the joint. With our age, collagen production starts to decrease which later contributes to joint disorders like osteoarthritis. So, regular consumption of collagen supplements can reduce the risk of osteoarthritis and joint pain.

Prevents bone loss

Our bones are made of collagen that keeps them strong. Due to the lack of collagen in our old age, we tend to have a higher risk of getting affected with bone disorders. So, collagen supplements can prevent bone loss.

Boosts muscle

1-10 percent of muscle tissue is composed of collagen. It keeps the muscle strong and helps them to function properly. According to a study, collagen supplements can boost muscle mass in people with sarcopenia. It's a condition of muscle loss that happens with age.

Promotes heart health

Collagen supplements can reduce the risk of a heart attack. It structures the arteries or the blood vessels that carry the blood from our heart to the entire body.

Some other health benefits of collagen supplements.

Collagen supplements have some other health benefits, which are as follows:

Hair and nails- Collagen strengthens our nails and prevent brittleness. It also stimulates the hair to grow longer.

A healthy gut- Collagen supplements are considered to be beneficial for treating intestinal problems or leaky gut syndrome.

Brain health- Collagen supplements are effective for brain health as well. Some people have also reported having an improved mood and reduction in anxiety symptoms.

Weight loss- It is believed to aid in weight loss that increases metabolic rate.

Foods containing collagen

Foods like chicken skin, fish are a good source of collagen supplements. Foods with gelatin also contain collagen. Consumption of these foods will increase collagen production in the body.

