Confused about your protein supplements after gymming? Here's what experts have to say about it

Health and fitness industry has constantly been evolving with the constant growth of consciousness for workout and gym among people. And this consciousness is targeted to market the health and fitness products like protein shakes, powders, bars and pills. A recent study found that over half of gym-goers regularly consume protein supplements as part of their training. But while protein is an essential nutrient that we can't live without, these supplements might not be as necessary as we're led to believe.

Protein is an essential nutrient and we can't live without it. Every cell in our body contains protein. We use it to build and repair tissues, as a source of energy, and to make hormones and enzymes. But people might also use protein often as supplements to help with gaining muscle, losing weight and to optimise their workouts by improving performance and recovery. Consuming extra protein has even been shown to increase muscle development and strength when consumed along with an exercise programme.

There have been several debates on how much protein we should consume and whether we should supplement with it, etc. The studies denote towards the people who do intense workout according to their goals rather than normal people. Not everyone needs to consume a high-protein diet. For a person weighing around 70 kg, it needs around 56 grams of protein a day. But for the person doing a regular intense workout, it needs 1.4-2 grams of protein per kilogram a day. Lifting weights and consuming protein stimulates a process known as "muscle protein synthesis". In this process, new muscle is produced to repair the damaged ones during the training. And this process is enhanced if the protein is consumed before and after training. The muscle protein synthesis is only elevated for around 90-120 minutes after ingesting protein before it returns to normal.

The research further said that milk protein causes sustained muscle protein synthesis due to a slower release of amino acids. This throws the short-term muscle full hypothesis into question. Experts recommend that consuming 0.25 grams of protein per kilogram or 20 to 40 grams per meal is optimal for most people, which is a bit more than the amount usually needed to stimulate the muscle protein synthesis.

But consumption of protein is not only meant to build muscle. Protein supplements are effective for weight loss if consumed as part of a calorie-controlled diet, according to the study. Whey protein enhances the release of hormones that reduce appetite and increase satiety, making us feel fuller to prevent calorie intake. And supplements with whey also help preserve muscle during weight loss maintaining the body metabolism.

But on the contrary, the study showed that high-protein diets without protein supplements are equally effective compared to those which have the supplements. Even high protein diets might be better for weight loss. So, if you still think whether protein supplements are important, then the answer is no. Because experts always recommend consuming whole-food sources wherever possible. But if the protein supplements can provide you with the daily protein you need, then there is no harm in consuming that.