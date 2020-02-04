Constipation: 5 Food items to avoid if you are suffering from the bowel issue

Here is the list of the food items that can lead to or worsen constipation. Read on to know more.

Constipation is one of the common problems that we all endure. If you are confused about whether you are suffering from the same or no, then let me tell you that if you having less than 3 bowel movements per week then you are having the issue. Bloating and gas are also associated with the same. There are certain food items that you should avoid to alleviate the risk of constipation.

Today we are talking about 5 food items that can lead to constipation and why people suffering from constipation should avoid it.

1. Foods that contain gluten

You must have seen how grocery stores have dedicated gluten-free food items at the aisle as the same is a popular buzzword in health circles these days. Speaking of gluten, it is a type of protein found in grains such as wheat, barley and rye among others. As per studies, those who experience constipation should avoid the same as they may be intolerant to gluten (celiac disease). So, someone with celiac disease consumes gluten, the immune system attacks their gut.

Chronic constipation is the sign of the same. One should also note that those who are suffering from non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may also experience constipation. They may not be intolerant to gluten but they must be sensitive to wheat and other grains. So, a proper diagnosis of whether you have celiac disease or not is vital.

2. Milk and dairy products

Dairy products are one of the causes of constipation. One should note that if you are lactose intolerant then you may experience diarrhea rather than constipation. So, reduction or complete avoidance may help to relieve constipation.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol is also associated with constipation as the same leads to dehydration. And dehydration can increase the chances of constipation. However, there are no studies to showcase the direct link between the two.

4. Red meat

Red meat is another big offender when it comes to constipation as it contains very little fiber (which is required to bulk the stools and move along). Along with meat, people hardly include fiber-rich vegetables, legumes and whole grains in the same sitting. Unlike other meat, red meat contains higher amounts of fat, and high-fat foods take longer for the body to digest and the same my increase the chances of constipation. One can replace red meat with other protein- and fiber-rich alternatives.

5. Fried food or fast food

As per some reports, frequent eating of fried or fast foods can also increase the risk of constipation as high in fat and low in fiber can slow the digestion process. So, instead of on snacking on fast foods, one should ideally food items such as fruits and vegetables in a person’s diet as fiber-rich food items will help to lower the chances of the same.

Credits :Healthline and getty images

