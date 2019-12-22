Constipation in Babies: THESE ingredients will help to ease their discomfort

Constipation is common amongst the adults but it is equally common amongst the babies as well. Read below to find out how these home remedies can help you to treat your child's constipation.

When it comes to digestive issues, some issues are common amongst the adults, and one such issue that's common amongst the adults is constipation. Constipation is not only common, but it's also painful at times. And if it happens to your baby, then it becomes more troublesome, since that makes your baby feel uneasy. So if you notice that your baby is refusing to eat and is behaving a bit cranky than usual, then that might be a sign of constipation.

Apart from this, if you notice a stroke of blood in your baby's stool, your child is likely struggling hard in bowel movement. Infants usually strain during bowel movements due to weak abdominal muscles. Hence, we can't give them strong medications when they are constipated, and hence we should consider simply dietary changes to tackle the situation.

Read below to find out home remedies for constipation for your babies.

Fibre-rich diet:

If your baby consumed solid food, then it's essential to check the fibre content in the meal. Fibre-rich food items can help to ease the bowel movement. Try and include fruits such as pears, plums, peaches and apples for a better and speedy recovery.

Hydrate enough:

Try including some extra liquid in their diet since that can help them with constipation. Liquid enters the small intestine and helps break stool to ease the movement.

Feed them sweet potatoes:

Sweet potatoes have vitamins A and B as well as carbohydrates which helps in the growth of babies. Mashed sweet potatoes in a bowl and serve a spoon or two to your baby depending on their intake.

Yogurt:

Yogurt works effectively in constipation for everyone. Add some prune in the yogurt and feed it to your baby. It not only cures constipation but also helps in digestion-related problems.

Roasted fennel:

Fennel seeds can ease the bowel movement quickly. Boil a few roasted fennel seeds in a cup of water and give two spoons to your kid daily since this could help kick start digestion and aid constipation.

