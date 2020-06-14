Constipation Home Remedies: 16 Natural ways to soften your stool for normal bowel movement

Are you suffering from constipation while passing stool? There can be many underlying reasons for this. So, here are some natural ways to soften your stool to cure the constipation problem.

Chronic constipation is a condition when you experience hard stool. This is known as a chronic idiopathic condition. This is one of the most common problems for which people visit doctors frequently. This generally happens due to the diet plan, lifestyle, medications and certain diseases. Constipation is characterised by less than three bowel movements in a week.

Some common symptoms of this issue are discomfort while going to the bathroom, abdominal bloating or pain, difficulty to pass stool etc. Constipation may have serious effects on our daily life and mental and physical health. If you are also suffering from this issue, then it’s time to cure it. Here are some natural remedies to soften your stool to combat the constipation problem. But if the issue persists, then do consult a doctor for it.

How to soften stool naturally to reduce constipation symptoms?

1- Often, dehydration leads to constipation, so drink water to stay hydrated always for preventing constipation and soften the stool. You can also drink carbonated or sparkling water as research says it’s more effective than tap water to relieve constipation.

2- Include more fibre to your diet plan by having wheat bran, veggies, whole grains etc. They will increase the bulk and consistency of bowel movements to make it easy to pass.

3- In a research, it has been seen that people with constipation get relief by doing regular exercises. This will reduce the symptoms of constipation and make it easy for you to pass the stool.

4- Coffee stimulates the muscles in our digestive system which is good for people with constipation. It also contains some fibre which creates a balance of your gut bacteria. For this, you have to drink caffeinated coffee.

5- Senna is a herbal laxative which can relieve the constipation problem. It contains the glycosides compounds which stimulate the nerves of our gut to speed up bowel movements.

6- Constipation happens because of imbalances in bacteria in the gut. So, having probiotic foods or supplements can bring the balance back in your gut to cure the stool passing issue.

7- Constipation can be the reason for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) for which a low-FODMAP diet is necessary to treat the issue. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligo-saccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols. But ask your doctor before starting the diet plan.

8- Glucomannan is a type of soluble fibre which is known to treat constipation. You can add this to your diet or take glucomannan supplements. You can also have shirataki noodles to have this fibre.

9- Eat prebiotic foods as much as possible to increase stool bulk and consistency. This improves friendly bacteria in your gut and helps improve the digestion process and constipation. Some common prebiotic foods are garlic, onions and bananas.

10- Prunes are the most common natural remedy for treating constipation. It contains fibre and natural laxative sorbitol. It is considered to be more effective than fibre even.

11- If you are intolerant to lactose, then try avoiding dairy foods for sometime to reduce the symptoms of constipation. Often dairy products can cause this issue.

12- Add nuts and seeds to your diet plan to cure this problem. They are rich in fibre which is good to increase bowel consistency and bulk.

13- Consume leafy veggies daily to soften stool. Some common leafy vegetables to add are kale, spinach etc.

14- If you cannot do exercises, then simply go for a walk to improve your digestion process. Regular walking will make it easy for you to pass the stool properly.

15- You can also take Epsom salt baths regularly for this issue. Epsom salt can soothe sore muscles and loosen hard stool. And by taking this bath, you are also absorbing magnesium into your skin. And magnesium is highly beneficial for short-term constipation problems. Epsom salt is also good for the peristaltic movement of the bowel.

16- Mineral oils are known to be natural lubricant laxative. It will lock the moisture of the stool in it to pass it easily. Apart from mineral oil, flaxseed oil and olive oil are also beneficial for constipation. If your problem persists, then you can take some over-the-counter or prescription laxatives. But they should not be consumed for more than 2 weeks. So, consult your doctor if the problem still persists after everything. Also Read| No time for exercise? Follow THIS 2 minute workout to stay fit

