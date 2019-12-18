Consumption of more than 10 drinks a week increases the risk of many health problems; Here's Why

We can’t stop having alcohol completely but can drink it maintaining a strict guideline. So, a report says more than 10 drinks in a week are dangerous to health.

Earlier, we used to know that 2 glasses of booze each day are fine to have. This slight consumption of alcohol may even have some benefits for our health. But excessive consumption of it does have negative consequences on our health, which can lead to serious problems. But a recent Australian study says that there is no such parameter, which can be guaranteed to be completely safe. To be very precise, the report says that having more than 10 drinks a week may increase the risk of several serious and chronic health problems. They have provided a standard measurement of drinking, which should strictly be maintained. Shifting from it would lead to serious problems, which gradually invite chronic diseases in our body. The report clearly stated that the overconsumption of alcohol is equally dangerous for both men and women.

Why to not consume more than 10 drinks

The report says that people who drink not more than 10 in a week, have a lower risk of getting an alcohol-related disease. Further, it says, that it is absolutely absurd to think that people will stop drinking at all. But if they maintain this guideline then chances of getting serious problems would be less.

The guideline will keep you away from these problems

1. Increased stress level

2. Sleeplessness

3. Cancer

4. High blood pressure

5. Stroke

6. Heart muscle damage

7. Inflammation of liver and pancreas

8. Brain damage and memory loss

People under 18 must follow it

Nowadays, teenage people are more attracted to alcohol rather than adults. So, overconsumption of alcohol damages the development of their brains. In the future, there would be issues with the brain if it gets obstacles to develop properly. So, teenagers should strictly maintain this rule.

Also applicable for pregnant women

The guideline is also applicable for pregnant women and women who are planning to get pregnant. Alcohol has an impact on the foetus as well. Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) directly affects the womb. And 1 among 67 women who drink during pregnancy may deliver a baby with FASD.

Read More