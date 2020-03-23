Contact Lens: Here's everything you should know about them before opting for lens

Are you thinking to buying contact lenses? Then you should do research about it before going to buy them like checking the types of lenses, consultations with an eye doctor, getting the correct contact lens and how to avoid complications. Read on to know more.

Contact lenses are used widely among people as an alternative option for eyeglasses. But they are now more versatile and available in different variants according to our requirement. For example, earlier we could wear contact lenses for a certain period but now it can be worn overnight without having any problems in the eyes. There different types of lenses like monthly disposal, daily disposal and yearly disposal and more. We can now even change the colour of the eye-balls by wearing coloured contact lenses which are available in different shades. You just have to check which shade goes perfect on your complexion. Some lenses are used for occasional purposes, while others are prescribed to correct vision problems and rest are specialised contact lenses for different usages.

Here's everything you need to know about contact lenses. Check this out below.

Soft contact lenses

Soft lenses are commonly prescribed contact lens that are also used for different vision problems as follows:

1- Nearsightedness Myopia).

2- Farsightedness (Hyperopia).

3- Blurred vision (Astigmatism).

4- Age-related loss in close-up vision (Presbyopia).

Soft contact lenses are two types-

1- Daily wear lenses- These contact lenses are to be worn for one day and then should be disposed. Other options are weekly disposable, monthly disposable, quarterly disposable, etc.

2- Overnight wear lenses- These lenses can be worn for up to 30 days even during the sleep. But these lenses often cause debris under the lens, corneal issues and eye infections.

Gas permeable contact lens

These lenses provide a clear vision to people with vision problems. They are more durable than soft contact lenses being more breathable to allow oxygen to the cornea. They should be cleaned and disinfected daily at night and can be worn for a week or 30 days.

Specialised contact lens:

1- Hybrid contact lenses- These lenses can correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and age-related vision problems.

2- Multifocal contact lense- They also can cure nearsightedness, farsightedness and presbyopia.

3- Tinted contact lenses- These are tinted for cosmetic or therapeutic purposes to enhance colour perception.

4- Scleral contact lens- These lenses are extended to the white outer portion of the eyeball. They can correct irregular or distorted cornea.

5- Orthokeratology- They are worn during sleep to change the curve of our cornea to create a clear vision after waking up.

Right fit for contact lens

Before buying the contact lenses, get an eye check-up from a doctor to examine your eye health and get the fitting details for the lenses. You must follow up with the consultation after starting to use the lenses.

Avoid problems with contact lenses

1- Practice good hygiene.

2- Minimise contact with water and saliva.

3- Take care of the contact lens solution.

4- Replace contact lenses and cases according to the recommendations.

5- Avoid over-the-counter contact lenses.

If you have any problems after wearing the contact lenses then consult your eye doctor immediately.

