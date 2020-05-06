From controlling diabetes to better digestion, 8 major health benefits of Bael fruit

Do you know about Bael Fruit aka Wood apple? If not read on to know more about this fruit and health benefits.

Come summer and we start craving for refreshing fruit juices and one such fruit juice we should include is cooling and healthy Bael sherbet. Bael fruit which is also known as wood apple, Bengal quince, and stone apple has chock-full of nutrients and has several medicinal properties. The fruit is quite sweet and is very aromatic. They are native to India and can be easily available in Southeast Asian nations. For the unversed, the bael tree is considered to be sacred to the Hindus. One can have them fresh, dried, or in juice form.

Speaking of its nutrition profile, the fruit is rich in protein, fiber, fat, potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus and vitamins A, B, C, thiamine, niacin, carotene, and riboflavin among others. It also contains a very important anti-oxidant called tannins, a class of plant compounds. Right from better digestion to better cholesterol and diabetes, there are several health benefits of this fruit.

Health benefits of Bael fruit:

Alleviates gastric ulcer

As per research, bael juice forms a coating on the stomach mucosa and the same helps to heal ulcers. Also, the phenolic compounds fight ulcers especially, gastroduodenal ulcers

Good for cholesterol patients

If you are suffering from cholesterol then you should include wood apple fruit as it controls lipid profiles and triglycerides, and reduces blood cholesterol levels.

Can treat dysentery, diarrhea and cholera

The tannin content help can help to relieve diseases like diarrhea and cholera. For the unversed, Its rind contains about 20 percent of the compound and the pulp about 9 percent.

May help scurvy patients

Scurvy disease happens when there is a deficiency of vitamin C. The disease can impact blood vessels. Bael is a rich source of vitamins and can cure scurvy.

Good for heart

The juice of ripe bael fruit can prevent heart diseases. Bael fruit juice and ghee have been used since time immemorial to treat diseases like heart strokes and attacks.

Can help people with constipation

Bael fruit also acts as a laxative and relieve people with constipation. Drinking this fruit juice regularly for a few months can help to reduce sub-chronic constipation. One can also add black pepper and salt to the juice to eliminate toxins from the gut.

Controls diabetes

Bael also controls the blood sugar levels by energizing the pancreas and makes it produce enough amount of insulin.

Skin rashes

Are you suffering from skin rashes? Then stone apple juice can help to relieve skin rash and its symptoms.

Note:

Please consult your physician before you add this fruit to your diet. Also, do not abuse it by over-consuming it as it can lead to other health issues. Pregnant women should avoid it.

