In Conversation With Dr. Debraj Shome On Effective Hair Fall Treatments

We are thrilled to have a chat with the man behind the patented hair growth formula, QR678. Here’s what Dr. Debraj Shome, innovator of the most talking about hair growth inventions has to say about this Made In India product that has globally treated more than 1 lakh patients, which also includes many bollywood celebrities. Know how this scientifically backed and a USA Patented product is more advanced than existing treatments like PRP & Hair Transplant. Let’s hear about the challenges he faced while working on this invention till it spread out the success wings.