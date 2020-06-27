Coriander VS Cilantro: What’s the difference?

Cilantro and coriander come from the same plant. But are they different? Read on to know the similarities and differences between the two.

When it comes to cooking, there are so many ingredients available in the market that confuses us, especially when you’re a rookie chef. The confusion intensifies when there are like more than one name for the same ingredient. One ingredient that confuses people a lot is coriander. Or is it cilantro? If you are someone trying to clear the confusion for good, you are the right place. Today we tell you all the differences and similarities between cilantro and coriander.

Cilantro and coriander are part of the same plant known as Coriander satvium. They are used in various cuisines all around the world. Even though the plant is used in a wide range of dishes all across the globe, there is no one name designated to it. While they both come from the same plant, they have different tastes and aroma.

What is coriander?

Coriander is a spice produced from the coriander plant, known as Coriandrum satvium. The word “coriander” is used for different parts of the plant including leaves, stems, seeds, etc. It is widely used in Asian, Latin and Indian dishes. They have a lemony flavour and floral aroma.

What is cilantro?

Used in many Mexican, Middle Eastern, Indian and Asian recipes, cilantro is a herb from the fresh leaves of Coriandrum satvium. It is also known as Chinese parsley and Mexican parsley. The word “cilantro” comes from the Spanish word for coriander. In European and Asian countries, it is often referred to as fresh coriander leaves. Fresh cilantro tastes bright, lemony and a little peppery.

Cilantro VS Coriander

The word “coriander” can be used for the herb as well as spice derived from the plant’s seeds, “cilantro” is the herbaceous leaves of the plant. While coriander and cilantro can be used interchangeably when referring to fresh coriander, but not when you talk about coriander seeds.

In European and Asian countries, there aren’t different names for the herb, whereas, in the US, coriander and cilantro are referred to different parts of the plant. In the US, the herb is referred to as cilantro. In the UK and other European countries, it is referred to as coriander. In India, it is popularly known as “dhania.”

