Coriander Water for Diabetes: Here's how THIS magic drink can help you to manage blood sugar levels

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in the world. But there are some kitchen ingredients that can help to control the blood sugar levels in the body. Read below to find out how coriander juice can help with diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death across the world. Diabetes is into two types- Type 1 and Type 2, is also known as a lifestyle disease. Type 1 is common amongst children, while Type 2 is common amongst adults. Several remedies can help to maintain the blood sugar levels in the body, and some ingredients are available in our Indian kitchen. And one such ingredient that can help with diabetes is coriander. All parts of coriander from leaves to seeds are used in a variety of global preparations.

Coriander has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. As per research, coriander helps to regulate cholesterol, stimulate appetite and improve digestion. And all these properties make it good for diabetes as well.

Read below to find out consuming coriander juice can help manage blood sugar levels in the body.

Coriander water for diabetes: According to research, coriander seeds have compounds that have blood sugar-lowering effects on the human body. It can help manage diabetes naturally by stimulating the secretion of insulin. Insulin made by the pancreas allows the body to use sugar. When the insulin is weakened, the body is not able to tell how much sugar it needs to be metabolised, this leads to blood sugar spikes.

Here's how you can prepare coriander water at home

Take 10 grams of crushed coriander seeds and add them in 2 litres of water. Let it sit overnight. Next morning, with the help of a strainer, strain the water. Remove the seeds and drink the beverage on an empty stomach. For added benefits, you can keep sipping into the coriander water through the day too.

Credits :NDTV

