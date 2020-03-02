Coronavirus 2020: Two positive cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana, India

Coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives so far, and now in a new updated, Ministry of health has confirmed two more cases in India. One from Delhi and one from Telangana. Read below to find out more.

Coronavirus is spreading like fire and over 70 countries have confirmed the cases of this deadly virus. Recently, the US confirmed two deaths because of the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the United States jumped from 65 to 88 over the weekend. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths, bringing the overall toll in China to 2,912. Now, after the US, India has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus.

Two more positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India. One has been confirmed in Delhi, while the other one in Telangana. The news was confirmed by the government on Monday. The patients had travelled to Italy and Dubai before they were tested positive.

In a statement issued by the government, it was stated that the person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has travel history from Dubai. The Ministry of Health also added that patients are stable and are being closely monitored. Meanwhile, they are learning more details of their travels to understand more about their condition.

The deadly virus that first emerged in December 2019 has infected more than 88,000 people, including over 80,000 in China. Apart from China, it has massively affected people in South Korea as well. Cases of coronavirus exceed 4,000 in South Korea, making it the largest outbreak outside China.

