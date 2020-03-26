Coronavirus 21 day Lockdown: Motivation tips to get off from couch and workout at home
In the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been advised to stay at least 3-feet apart from everyone, so the best option is to stay home and workout. Just because the country is on lockdown, that doesn’t mean you have been given the license to laze around in your pyjamas all day long. Most of us are working from home right now, so the least we could do is take care of ourselves by working out.
Staying at home for prolonged periods can pose a challenge for working out. But remaining physically inactive can have ill-effects on your well-being. It is important to stay physically active, especially in the times when you are bombarded with news of the pandemic from every corner of the world. It will relax your mind and protect you from developing any health problem.
If you still don’t feel motivated enough, here are some tips to motivate you to stay active.
1. Stop blaming quarantine
If you will keep blaming the lockdown period as an excuse to be a couch potato, you’ll never get to work. Think of this time as “me” time and show your body some love by working it out. You don’t have to indulge in a vigorous workout, you can do moderate exercises, dance, yoga – anything that keeps you moving.
2. “I don’t have the time”
Stop saying that you don’t have the time, you do. Let’s face it, “working from home is keeping me busy all the time” is just another one of those excuses to not work out. Do a high-intensity circuit for 15-20 minutes in the morning and one in the evening.
3. Watch workout videos of your favourite celebs
#WorkoutFromHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
From Shilpa Shetty to Vicky Katrina Kaif, celebs are quite serious about their workout routines which they’re also sharing with the world. They are posting these workout sessions to encourage their fans to work out at home.
4. Think of workout as your way of fighting the disease
WHO has recommended at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity or about 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week amid quarantine. “Physical activity and relaxation techniques can be a valuable tool to help you remain calm and continue to protect your health during this time.”
