Coronavirus: 5 Vitamins and minerals that are vital for boosting the immune system

We always talk about a healthy immune system as it helps our body to fight against infections and viruses. And now, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, it is of utmost to be healthy, fit and have a strong immune system. So, what is the immune system? Basically, it comprises a network of cells, tissues, and organs working in tandem to protect our body. To have a robust immune system, one should include essential nutrients. Today we are talking about vitamins and minerals which will not only amp up our IS but may also protect us from virus especially Coronavirus.

As per Express.co.uk, The Cancer Research Institute explained how there are two branches of the immune system. One is the innate immune system and another one is the adaptive immune system. Innate immune system aka the nonspecific immune system defends our body against common pathogens (bacteria, virus, or other disease-causing microbes) while the adaptive immune system targets specific pathogens, in a particular way.

Read on to find out which are the essential vitamins and minerals:

1. Vitamin A

Vitamin A aids in the development of a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies. The Cancer Research Institute states, “Antibodies are proteins that bind to specific markers – known as antigens – on harmful invaders, such as germs, viruses, or tumor cells.”The antibodies mark harmful cells so that our immune system cells learn which cells to attack and destroy.

Speaking of vitamin A, some of the best sources of Vitamin A are eggs, dark green leafy vegetables, oranges, sweet potatoes, carrot, salmon, mackerel, mango, watermelon, papaya and guava among others.

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is considered as one of the best immune system boosters. It aids cellular functions that are needed by the immune system. Some of the best sources of Vitamin C, oranges, broccoli, tomatoes, spinach, bell peppers, strawberries, grapefruits and kale among others. Vitamin C is easily available from fruits and veggies, so try and avoid vitamin C supplements unless a doctor advises it.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is another vital nutrient that helps our immune system as it has the ability to fight off with infections. Because of quarantining, Vitamin D creation can get limited, so one can include Vitamin D supplements. Salmon, Cod liver oil, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods among others are sources of vitamin D.

4. Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is very important when it comes to biochemical reactions in the immune system. Chicken, salmon and tuna, green veggies and chickpeas among others are some of the sources of vitamin B6. Vitamin E is also quite important as it is an excellent antioxidant that helps the body fight off viruses.

5. Zinc

Another important nutrient that can boost our immune system is zinc. Some of the best sources of zinc are seafood, chickpeas, eggs, pumpkin, oysters, legumes and sunflower seeds.

NOTE: Consult your physician before starting any vitamin or mineral-based supplement. Also, make sure you don’t go over the daily recommended daily intake of any nutrient.

