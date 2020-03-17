Coronavirus: 64 year old passes away in Mumbai; ALL the ways to take care of your old parents & grandparents

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus has created a pandemic the world with it proving to be fatal for people over a certain age. Here are all the ways you can prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the elderly

Coronavirus is the new pandemic that has affected the world with its fatal symptoms. Started out in China, this Novel virus has affected people around the world with India being one of the many countries on the list. While schools, colleges and offices are shut to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the people affected are increasing by the day with most number of patients in Maharashtra.

As per a report in TOI, a 64-year-old has passed away in Mumbai after suffering from the disease. The most number of fatal cases around the globe are of that of the old people. This is because of the immune-level that considerably drops when the virus hits an old person’s body.

So, in order to ensure the safety of old people around you, here are some easy ways you can take care of your parents which is definitely the need of the hour.

SELF-QUARANTINE

Staying at home is the best way to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Even though there are minimum cases around you, you never know how the virus multiplies and affects the old ones. So, in order to take care of your parents and grandparents, ensure that they do not step out of the house.

IMMUNITY BOOSTING DIET

When one turns old, their immunity decreases which do not help in fighting the viruses. The best way to ensure keeping the immunity up is to eat a healthy nourishing diet.

AVOID ALL CONTACTS

One of the major reasons behind the spread of virus is in contact with an infected person. While self-quarantine ensures that you don’t come in contact with the outside world, it is also important to avoid touching packages, doorknobs or even the newspaper. They could be infected with the virus.

WASH HANDS

Chances are there are people coming in and stepping out after doing important chores like Grocery shopping. If they end up touching them, washing the hands and face with soap and water is the right thing to do. The same goes for them when they touch something as simple as a newspaper.

DO NOT BELIEVE IN MYTHS

Grandparents and parents tend to fall into the trap of fake news. Ensure that all their facts are cleared and they do not indulge in any activities or home-remedies by panicking.

CONSULT A DOCTOR

Ensure that if they are feeling low and unwell, consult a doctor as soon as possible. Even if you end up visiting the clinic, wear a mask and avoid any kind of contact.

