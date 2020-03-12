Coronavirus: 7 germiest places in house and office you need to clean

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Which are the germiest places in the house and office you need to clean? Read on to find out.

Coronavirus which is also known as COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic with the spread of the virus in more than 100 nations. The symptoms of the same are fever, headache, sore throat, cough and respiratory illness among others. In India too, there are several cases with Delhi government announcing it as an epidemic. For the unversed, the virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and it can spread from person-to-person. Someone who is sick with COVID-19 can spread the illness to others and that's why one should try and maintain hygiene at all levels.

Read on to know which are the germiest places at home and office:

1. Door knob

Every one either at home or office uses the door knob and you can only imagine the number of germs the most used door knob must be having. Make sure you are always sanitizing the most used one often to stay clear from the germs and hamful bacteria and viruses.

2. Elevator buttons

Many people use the elevator in the office as well as our home building. Make sure you do not directly touch the buttons while pushing the same.

3. Mobile and telephones

Mobiles and telephones at home and offices are again one of the germiest places. Make sure you keep cleaning the same in some intervals. Did you know our cellphones have 10000 times more germs than a toilet seat? Use hand sanitizers after using the same.

4. Sink and other kitchen items such as fridge and microwave

The kitchen or pantry sinks are one of the worst offenders. E. coli and salmonella among others can be easily found on the same. Make sure you keep the kitchen space with the use of soap and water mixture or disinfectant wipes.

5. Restrooms

Bacterias such as E. Coli and other viruses and germs are what your office restrooms can have. The faucets and flushings buttons are used by many. So, make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds and more and use hand sanitizer on your hand after using bathrooms.

6. Office equipments

The fax machines, copiers and printers are one of the big hubs of germs as they are hardly cleaned but used by several employees of any organization on a daily basis. Make sure to clean hands with sanitizer or soap after using them.

7. Pet bowls, toothbrush holder and more

Other germ-filled places at home are pet bowl and toys, kitchen countertop, toothbrush holder and dish sponges among others.

How to stay healthy?

Wash your hands properly for 20 seconds with soap and water

Disinfect the abovementioned places and keyboards, desk and cellphone.

Avoid close contact with sick colleagues.

If you are sick, stay at home.

Credits :boldsky

