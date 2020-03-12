Coronavirus Alert: 6 Reasons why you should not PANIC

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus outbreak is daunting and creating a global panic around the world. But there are reasons to be optimistic that you need to know to stop panicking. Read on to know more.

With the increasing number of cases surfacing in the country and around the globe, Coronavirus has become more a pandemic of fear. People are deeply concerned and living in constant distress that if they touch someone, they will get infected.

The past week has witnessed a rise in the number of cases that has certainly affected our daily lives. It is the time of deep concern and distress. But that doesn’t mean you should panic.

This is a global concern and it would be wrong to say that you shouldn’t worry, but there are certain causes for being optimistic.

We have prepared a list of reasons why you shouldn’t panic and learn for the future if such a pandemic were to happen.

We know about it

Unlike the 80s, it has become much easier and faster to identify a virus. Coronavirus was identified within 7 days of its onset in China. We are now aware of the fact that coronavirus is transmitted between animals and people. The disease is known as COVID-19 and it is contagious.

Most of the cases are mild

According to a study published in the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of the cases of Coronavirus are not severe. Medical experts have requested people to be alert but not create global panic.

Detection is possible

Experts have found a test that can help to detect the virus since January 13, which is good news.

Less dangerous to children

Experts are still collecting more information on this. But so far, the infection has had a milder effect on children as compared to adults and older people.

The virus is treatable

Most people suffering from COVID-19 don’t have a serious problem and can be treated with rest and medication. Only people with respiratory problems are admitted to the hospital for extra care and treatment. The cured cases are way more than deaths.

The risk can be minimised

Taking proper precautions will help to minimise Coronavirus risk. Washing your hands, covering the mouth when you sneeze, keeping the surfaces clean and staying away from people who are sick are some of the precautionary measures you can take to alleviate the risk of getting an infection.

Times have changed and we are well prepared to fight the global pandemic. So, you must prepare yourself to take the bull by the horns instead of panicking.

