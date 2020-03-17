Coronavirus: ALL the self care techniques to calm down during the stressful COVID 19 quarantine

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Quarantine can be stressful especially when it feels like house arrest. So, here are all the ways you can calm down during the stressful COVID-19 quarantine.

The Novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has affected the whole world leaving it in panic and stress. Most people across the globe have locked themselves up in their houses in order to prevent the virus from getting into them. While some people are in a self-quarantine, most countries like Italy have imposed a rule where citizens are in a house arrest. This state of quarantine can easily end up stressing people out with the number of deaths and virus cases increasing by the day.

While the only thing one can do to prevent the COVID-19 virus is to stay away from people. So, while you are probably stressed and bored sitting at home, here are all the ways you can indulge in self-care and calm down.

Skin-care

Make the most of your no-travel days by de-tanning your skin and making the most of your time home. Indulge in different kinds of skincare from masking to de-tanning and even a few home remedies. This will not only help in benefiting the skin will also calm you down in the process.

Hair-care

You finally have some time off from your busy, weekly schedule, so, just like your skin, your hair need loving too. From getting that perfect ‘champi’ from your grandmother to using all the home-remedies, give your mane the much-needed love it deserves.

Meditate

Meditation is one of the best ways to de-stress. It will help you calm down while also rejuvenating the negative energy surrounding you. You can also put on some soothing music for a more positive session.

Go back on the hobby you were avoiding

Reading, writing, singing or painting. Now, that you are at home, you have no excuse to avoid your hobbies. This is the best time to inculcate the hobby in your daily life. It will help you take your mind off all the things happening around in the world.

Teach yourself something new

Turn into a teacher and learn something new by yourself. The internet is filled with millions of things to learn and do. From quilting to cooking and writing poems, learn a new task every day. You never know, you might even find a new passion in the process.

Catch up on lost sleep

We all have been through days with drowsy eyes and only surviving the day on caffeine. This was all due to lack of sleep and now that you are in quarantine, this is the best time to catch up on all the sleepless hours. Nothing calms one down than a good night’s sleep.

Read More