Coronavirus: ALL the ways COVID 19 can spread in spite of the precautions

Spread through air and touch, Coronavirus can be easily be transmitted. So, here are all the ways it can spread in spite of the precautions

The Novel Coronavirus is a deadly virus that has affected thousands of people across the globe. The pandemic is easy to spread through the air and touch that makes it easy to get transmitted. Precautions here are to wash hands regularly while also covering the nose with a mask. Not just that, self-quarantining is also important while keeping a distance from the outside world. However, in a country like India, where the virus isn’t wide-spread, the precautions taken are not at par with that of countries like Italy and China.

In spite of all the little precautions that the world is taking, it is also important to know that the virus can also be spread through other different means in spite of the precautions. Here are all the ways COVID-19 can spread without you even noticing it:

Mobile Phones

Our little devices are always accompanying us wherever we go. From the grocery shop to other public spaces, our phones are always in our hands or just hanging out of our back pockets. While this is the case, we often touch our phones while we are outside and transfer all the germs to the phone. We reach home and wash our hands but forget about the virus on our phones. It is important to spritz a bit of the sanitizer on the phones as well to prevent the spread of the virus.

Keys

When stepping in your house, touching your keys with the same infected hands as your mobile phones can also be harmful. The same goes for the jewellery aka the rings and bracelets you are wearing. The virus can stay on a surface for about 12 hours. So, make sure you do not forget to sanitise before using your keys.

Door handles or Water knobs

While washing your infected hands to entering the washroom using a door handle, all the places you touch with your infected hands also get infected. While sanitising your hands is necessary, it is also important to clean all the surfaces around you. This is especially important for houses with children.

Packages

While everyone is on a spree of buying essentials for the quarantine, it is also important to know that all the packages can be infected with the virus. If not the virus, they can also be prone to germs that might get into the food through your hands. So, make sure to empty the food items in a bowl before eating especially when it comes to packaged chips and water bottles.

Nanny / House Help

If you have kids around in your house and take the help of a nanny, it is important to also teach the help how to sanitise themselves when they reach your place. While we try to maintain hygiene when it comes to ourselves, we often forget our house helpers. It is best that they also distance themselves amid the virus scare.

