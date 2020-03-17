Coronavirus: Amid the panic, THIS viral doctor calms patients with right facts to prevent COVID19; See video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused stress worldwide with the number of fatal cases increasing by the day. The COVID-19 virus that was first detected in Wuhan, China has spread rapidly with thousands of people all over the world getting affected by it. The virus is spreading rapidly by easy means like touch and air.

This has left the world in fear with most people locking themselves up in their houses. The symptoms of this disease are very common with headache and dry cough being some of them. This has resulted in people misunderstanding the deadly disease for something as simple as the common cold, flu and even allergies. Doctor clinics and hospitals have been flooded with panicked patients who think they have caught the deadly virus.

While the world has been stressed out and people are panicking over the disease, a video surfaced on the internet worked as a ray of hope. The viral video is of a doctor who calms a room full of stressed patients amidst the Coronavirus panic. In the video, he is seen informally explaining their patients in Hindi as to how to differentiate the symptoms of Coronavirus to that of common cold and flu. Adding to it all, he also explains the right way to prevent the spread of germs by coughing onto your bent shoulders instead of that in your palms.

There are lot of misconceptions about Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). As weather is changing, lot of people are suffering from common cold, flu or viral. One should take necessary precautions but don't panic. Every common cold is not Corona. Pls watch this explained by a Doctor pic.twitter.com/OALTp2rdsm — @DammnGirll's Fan Club (@DammngirllFC) March 15, 2020

