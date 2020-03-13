Coronavirus: Are gyms safe and how to workout without worrying?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are confused whether to go to gyms and fitness centers or not. Read on to find out if your gym is safe.

Health and fitness freaks make sure that they do not miss a single gym visit. But is it safe to go to gms amid novel coronavirus pandemic? One can go to gyms and fitness centers however, you should be very careful and make sure that you are using equipments that are sanitized and practice good respiratory hygiene. Dr. Norman Swan told ABC that people should constantly clean their hands before and after a sweat session.“[The outbreak] doesn’t mean you stop going to the gym, but it means you've got to be super careful in the gym. So you're going to wipe [things] down [there] with an alcohol hand sanitizer."

He added, "I’m still going to the gym, but I’m wiping down before and after. I’m using hand sanitizer and taking no chances in the gym… there's so much sweat and wetness." When asked to comment if the saunas are safe from COVID-19 to which he said that gymgoers should be cautious of steam rooms and it is better to stay away from humid area now as no one knows the effects of heat on the coronavirus. Many gyms are doubling their efforts to keep their gym hygienic and clean.

With many encouraging their members to wipe down equipment after every use and asking them to utilize the hand sanitizer stations. If you are a gym enthusiast or owner make sure you clean the high-traffic items such as doorknobs, mats, treadmill screens, exercise equipment, locker rooms, and handrails among others clean with the help of disinfectant wipes.

Rajeev Fernando, MD, an infectious disease expert in Southampton, New York recommended skipping group classes in the gym. He told womenshealthmag.com as people are in close proximity during group classes and it is very easy to spread COVID-19 if he or she with the virus is close to you.

Dr. Jenna Macciochi, an immunologist at the University of Sussex told standard.co.uk, "It is still safe to go to the gym but all the usual hygiene practices need to be followed vigilantly, especially cleaning d on shared equipment. Gym goers should also remember that intense exercise without adequate recovery can be immune suppressive leaving you open to infection."

Some smart moves if you are going to the gym

Make sure you keep washing hands often after and before working out.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one should wash their hands well with soap and water at least for 20 seconds.

Use anti-bacterial hand wipes or hand sanitizers

Keep your distance from people who appear to be sick

Do not go to the gym if you are sick.

Avoid group classes at the gym.

Avoid touching your face.

Can try indoor or at-home workouts or swimming

Read More