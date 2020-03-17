Coronavirus in Bangalore: New confirmed cases to KSRTC's no service of blankets; check out more details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus in Bangalore: Read on to know all the latest updates of Coronavirus in Bengaluru right here.

The global situation still paints a grim picture as the spread of Coronavirus infection is just increasing by the day. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, many central and state government have advised self-quarantine to contain the spread. For the unversed, Coronavirus death toll globally is 7,174 while in India the death toll is 3 with 137 positive cases in total. The Indian government has also banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect.

The government has also prohibited the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK till March 31. The Union health ministry has also started a toll-free 24x7 national helpline number, 1075, to support people who have queries about COVID-19.

Read on to know all the latest updates of Coronavirus in Bengaluru right here:

The fresh cases have been reported in Karnataka. Two of the infected are from Bengaluru and the third is from Kalaburagi.

Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has sent a throat swab sample of a three-year-old boy to the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru.

Karnataka doctor who treated India's first coronavirus victim also tested positive.

Symptomatic patients are being sent to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest diseases

Bengaluru woman who fled hospital tested positive for coronavirus. Her husband was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. Around 20 people related to these two patients have been quarantined

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will stop temporarily issuing blankets and bedspreads in premium buses from March 18. They have requested passengers to bring their own blankets and bedspread.

An engineer, who has returned from China, was ostracised in Belagavi villages. "After he was ostracised at Kadakol, he came to Munavalli and stayed at my friends' house," Manjunath Patil told TOI

The helpline number of Maharashtra is 104 and the central helpline number is +91-11-23978046. The email id: ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com.

Following are the helpline numbers of all states and UTs:

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Know everything it does to your body

Read More