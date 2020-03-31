Coronavirus can stay on your shoes for 5 days or more, according to experts

As per health experts, coronavirus aka COVID-19 could survive on rubber, leather, and PVC-based shoe soles for five days or more. Read on to know more.

The novel coronavirus is highly contagious and that's why the spread is at such an exponential level. To control human-to-human interaction and thereby COVID-19's spread, many nations are imposing lockdown and following rules of self-isolation and social distancing. WHO recently busted a myth and said that it is not an airborne disease. WHO stated, "The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces. You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within 1 metre of a person who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands. "

Speaking of COVID-19's spread from contaminated surfaces to humans, the virus can come to your home via many non-human surfaces such as doorknobs, boxes and shopping bags among others. One should know that the survival of the viruses on surfaces depends on several factors. However, if anyone comes in contact with things while the viruses are active, they may gain entry into our bodies and cause infection.

Coronavirus can survive on shoes for 5 days or more

Now, we have learned that shoes can be breeding ground of COVID-19. However, there is no evidence that proves that coronavirus can come to the homes from shoes. The greatest risk of transmission is person to person and not shoes to person as they are on the body part which is quite far from our face.

As per Huffington Post UK's report, Infectious disease specialist Mary E. Schmidt warned that coronavirus could survive on rubber, leather, and PVC-based soles for five days or more. For the unversed, the sole of the shoe has more bacteria, fungi and viruses than the upper part of the show.

Mary even suggested that people should start wearing shoes that are machine-washable. As per the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, COVID-19 can survive on plastic for around two or three days.

So how to deal with the problem?

As per public health specialist Carol Winner, one of the smart ways to deal with the issue is by taking shoes off before entering the home. Schmidt added that parents should be mindful of how their kids are handling their shoes. Make sure to hide them to ensure they don't touch the shoes. Teach them how they should not touch their shoes as they are dirty like toilets.

Also, one can have a dedicated pair of shoes when you go outside and then change to a clean pair of shoes before entering the house. Healthcare workers should be mindful and keep work shoes in bags before getting in the car and going home. Also, keep your shoes clean by wiping it with an alcohol-based wipe. If you have washable shoes, then wash them in washing machine by using hot soap and water.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More