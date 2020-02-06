Coronavirus: A child has been diagnosed with negative coronavirus result in the US; Soon to be released

A child with parents were kept quarantined at March Air Reserve Base for coronavirus test. The result has been negative. The child is soon to be released.

Coronavirus has affected several countries with numerous death cases as well. Doctors are still busy doing research for finding a cure against this deadly virus. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses causing different types of illness like the common cold, respiratory illness, etc. It's a zoonotic virus, which means it can be transmitted between animals and people. The deadly virus has already been declared as a worldwide public health emergency by WHO.



In this medical emergency, a child, put in isolation at March Air Reserve Base, has been diagnosed with negative coronavirus on February 5. After the test, the child has returned to March by a government vehicle. The child and parents were placed in a 14-day federal quarantine along with other 195 Americans. They were living in China, where a new type of coronavirus was spreading fast. According to doctors, there was a high chance for them to get infected by the virus, for which they had to be quarantined.

The child and parent were first taken to the Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley. The child had a fever at that time, which is a symptom of the coronavirus. But this symptom is not that definite as children tend to catch a fever for numerous reasons, a doctor said. The tests were sent to the CDC.

In total, 76 tests are yet to get results in the U.S. and 11 other people have already been diagnosed with positive coronavirus result. But their health condition now seems to be having improvements, health officials said. The quarantined Americans at March would be released on February 11. The sick child's gender, age and identification have not been revealed, the country health department official Jose Arballo Jr. said to the reporters.

