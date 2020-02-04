Coronavirus: Cow dung and urine can cure the deadly virus according to an Indian leader

A Hindu leader has recently commented on the cure of coronavirus by declaring that cow dung and urine are effective for the deadly virus outbreak. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus claims to have taken almost 400 lives in China at this moment and doctors in the entire world are now trying to find a permanent cure against this deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, the novel virus has brought 2800 new cases in China. Coronavirus, recently marked as the worldwide public health emergency by WHO, has affected several other countries around the world rather than China. Most of the countries are now imposing on travel bans and restrictions to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

India reported three confirmed cases of coronavirus from Kerala on February 3, 2020. The patients travelled back to the country from Wuhan, China. Chinese scientists say they have more evidence that the new virus that recently emerged in China likely originated in bats. But Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has recently claimed coronavirus can be cured by cow urine or cow dung.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that cow urine is a natural remedy for several chronic diseases like cancer. It contains natural ingredients which work as a medicine or drug to cure health problems. On being asked about how to consume the urine for the coronavirus, Maharaj said the urine has to be from an Indian cow who doesn't have any garbage from the street. He said further that cow dung and urine have proven to be useful for the Bhopal gas tragedy because those who used cow dung on the walls were unaffected during the incident.

