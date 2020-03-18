Coronavirus crisis: People with THIS blood group are more vulnerable to the deadly virus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A new study conducted in China states that people with blood group A are more vulnerable to Coronavirus as compared to others. On the other hand, people with blood group O are found to be resistant to the virus.

A new preliminary study conducted in China has found out that people with blood type A may be more susceptible to Coronavirus as compared to others. The study which has been conducted by researchers in the epicenter, Wuhan and Shenzhen city in China also states that people with type O blood are more resistant towards the deadly virus. As per the research, the proportion of Type-A patients getting infected and killed is higher as compared to other blood groups.

The researchers at the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine have stated that the people with this blood group need strengthened personal protection for reducing the chances of infection. However, we need not fear much about the same as it is only a preliminary study that needs to be carried forward to prove and develop any kind of concrete findings. This research has been conducted by comparing the blood types of around 2,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,694 healthy people in the cities of Wuhan and Shenzhen.

However, a few scientists who were not involved in this study have informed the researchers that larger sample sizes are required to guide such medical practices. One of the experts has also said that one does not need to fear if s/he has Type-A blood. The Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world and has taken a toll on the lives of numerous people over the past few weeks. Countries have been trying hard to curb the situation and people have adopted precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from the virus.

Credits :New York Post

