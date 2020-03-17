Coronavirus in Delhi: From disinfection drive to portable washbasins; check out all the details right here

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus in Delhi: Here are all the latest updates regarding COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus spread in India and across the world is on the rise. For the unversed, the symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, breathing issues, shortness of breath, diarrhoea and nausea among others. Preventive measures include self-quarantine, constant hand washing for 20 seconds, usage of masks and tissues while sneezing and coughing, staying at home if sick, staying away from people who appear sick and follow quarantine guidelines.

The Health Ministry has announced that the passengers travelling to India from EU countries, Turkey, UK, Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia will not be allowed from March 18, 2020. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the confirmed coronavirus cases in India have risen to 137, with Delhi reporting eight cases and one case each in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Haryana has 15 cases while Karnataka reported 11 cases. Kerala and Maharashtra are worst affected with reported cases of 26 and 39 respectively.

Read on to know all the latest updates of Coronavirus in Delhi right here:

Delhi govt starts disinfection drive for public service vehicles such as auto-rickshaw, Gramin Sewa, phat-phat Sewa, maxi cabs, and other vehicles.

Qutub Minar has been closed till 31st March.

The government will act against those who are selling masks and sanitizers at higher rates amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

DMs and SDMs to set up portable washbasins with automatic soap dispensers in public spaces

As per the latest update, The National Museum will remain closed for public till 31st March or until further order.

Delhi HC allows plea seeking evacuation of Indians from Iran

There is also a ban on all social, cultural, political, academic, religious, sports or family gatherings excluding weddings till March 31st.

Two men were tested positive at ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) camp in Delhi. They had come from Milan.

All primary schools, colleges, cinema halls shut in Delhi till March 31st.

The helpline number of Delhi is 011-22307145, 22300012, 22300036 and the central helpline number is +91-11-23978043. The email id: ncov2019@gmail.com

Coronavirus lab testing places in Delhi are at All India Institute Medical Sciences and National Centre for Disease Control.

