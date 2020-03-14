Coronavirus: Diarrhoea, pneumonia and other lesser known symptoms of COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Did you know diarrhoea, pneumonia, nausea among others are also signs and symptoms of COVID 19? Read on to know more.

Coronavirus has been declared has pandemic and along with the spread of the deadly virus, there is widespread panic as well. As preventative measures, health officials have advised people to stay at home. Many Indian government officials have asked to keep gym, cinema halls and malls closed to curb the contain and mitigate the virus. India has more than 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of now including the first death caused by it. Globally, the deadly claimed lives of more than 4900 people.

Many of us know the symptoms of coronavirus, the main symptoms are a persistent dry cough, high temperature, sore throat, headache, shortness of breath among others. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Speaking of the treatment, doctors providing medicines that can relieve the symptoms of coronavirus while the body fights it. If you have or know someone who has these signs then make sure to quarantine and visit the doctor immediately. Today we are talking about the lesser-known symptoms of coronavirus:

Read on to find out more about the symptoms of covid-19:

Aside from these common symptoms, diarrhea, nausea among others are also the signs of covid-19. As per a report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019, its signs are "non-specific". It means the symptoms can range from absolutely nothing to severe pneumonia and death. As per the report, diarrhea is one of the symptoms of coronavirus, however, its occurrence as a symptom is pretty low i.e. 3.7 percent.

The reports read, "As of February 20, 2020 and based on 55,924 laboratory confirmed cases, typical signs and symptoms include: fever (87.9%), dry cough (67.7%), fatigue (38.1%), sputum production (33.4%), shortness of breath (18.6%), sore throat (13.9%), headache (13.6%), myalgia or arthralgia (14.8%), chills (11.4%), nausea or vomiting (5.0%), nasal congestion (4.8%), diarrhoea (3.7%), and hemoptysis (0.9%), and conjunctival congestion (0.8%)."

The report also emphasized that over 60 aged people are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. It also stated that people who have illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are at higher risk of getting the virus.

How to prevent novel coronavirus?

Wash their hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds at least

Cover their mouth while sneezing and coughing

Stay at least 3 feet away from someone who is coughing or sneezing.

Keep house, office and high-traffic areas clean.

Quarantine, if necessary.

