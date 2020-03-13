Coronavirus: Disneyland CLOSES for the fourth time in history due to COVID 19 outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Disneyland and California Adventure will be closed from March 14th because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Read on to know more.

Walt Disney announced on Thursday that they will be closing Disneyland and California Adventure, its theme park in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

Even though there haven’t been any reports regarding the cases of COVID-19 at these parks, officials on Thursday confirmed that the parks will remain closed until the end of March.

This is the fourth time in the history that Disneyland and Disney California closed its gates amid the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The parks, opened in 1955, had previously been shut down completely on November 25, 1963 after the assassination of then President John F. Kennedy, and in 1994, due to the Northridge earthquake. The last time the parks were closed was on September 11, 2001. In all these cases, the parks were only closed for a day.

It has also been reported that Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Disney Cruise Line and the Disneyland Paris will also close on March 14th until the end of the month. This is the first time for Disneyland to close for multiple days in a row.

The company in a statement said that they are keeping a close eye on the ongoing situation and will follow the guidelines of the health agencies and other officials regarding the safety of people.

They also ensured the employees working at Disney that they may continue to pay the cast members during this time. Company will also be providing refunds to the guests who had hotel bookings during the closure period.

The decision of closing the parks came after the ban on all gatherings was declared by Governor Gavin Newsom. So far, the virus has infected over 1,27,000 people globally and killed more than 4,000.

The disease has taken the world by storm and it doesn’t seem to go away anytime soon. So, the best way to avoid the contraction is by following WHO safety guidelines to protect yourself and your loved ones from the infection.

