Coronavirus: Does washing hands really help in preventing the spread of COVID19? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Pandemic of Coronavirus has become an alarming health issue with all medical organisations promoting washing hands as a preventive habit. But, does it actually work? Find out

Coronavirus has been the recent talk of the town that has left the world stressed. The pandemic has left most people of the world in quarantine with the utmost minimum that they can do for themselves. The virus that is known to have no anti-dote as of now is spread through air and touch. The COVID-19 virus has led to many fatal cases around the world.

First, detected in Wuhan, China, COVID-19 leads to respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms that are easily transmitted from one human to another. Now, if a human around you has a virus, it can spread through air or touch. If you have the virus on your hands, you can infect yourself by touching your eyes, mouth or nose. Now, you’d think that you will not touch your face, but, people tend to do that more than they realise. A study in 2015 also found out that people touch their face 23 times an hour on average.

But, the right way to stop the virus is to prevent it from reaching your face. According to WHO, it is advised to wash your hands as much as you can. But, the real question here is - ‘does soap really kill a deadly virus like Corona?’

According to Science Focus, the COVID-19 virus has a sticky layer which easily sticks to your hand and transfers from one part of the body to another. Now, what washing your hand does is just rinse the upper layer of the skin without doing nothing to the oils stored in the prints. Soap helps get rid of all the oil on the skin which does not help the virus cling on the skin for long.

THIS is the same way that alcohol-based sanitizers work in killing the virus. However, their efficiency is lower than that of soap and water.

Read More