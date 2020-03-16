Coronavirus: Dr Anup Dhir from Apollo Hospital answers most searched questions about COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic has taken the world by storm. Unfortunately, the spread of the virus is increasing day by day. The number of reported cases in India is now over 100, with Maharashtra leading with 32 confirmed cases. The spread has disrupted the daily life of people in several nations as many workplaces, schools and mass gatherings are being shunned by the people. For the unversed, COVID-19 is a potentially fatal type of virus. The symptoms of the same are fever, dry cough, difficulty in breathing and runny nose among others. Health and government organisations have been coming up with preventive measures to stop the spread.

Currently, there’s no vaccine or potential treatments for it; however, several scientists across the world are working on it and it may take a few months. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, there is also the spread of false reports and panic among the masses. We have rounded up some of the most frequently searched coronavirus questions in this article.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Anup Dhir, senior consultant, Apollo hospital, Delhi, has answered some of the most Googled questions about the novel Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

What should one stock up now that many people are undergoing quarantine?

No need to stock up as people can order online in case of home quarantine, but stock some alcohol-based hand sanitizer, hand wash or soap.

Do masks actually work?

Masks are recommended by WHO for already infected patients & their caretakers. Wearing mask has to be done properly, change every 3 hours and don’t touch your face. Masks are successful in trapping droplets, which is a major coronavirus transmission path. If you are likely to be in close contact with someone infected, the chance of the disease being transmitted is cut by a mask. Whether you exhibit or have been diagnosed with coronavirus signs, wearing a mask will also protect others. Masks are also important for health and social care staff and are also recommended for family members.

Does the flu vaccine protect against the coronavirus?

No, antibiotics do not work against coronaviruses.

Can you get COVID 19 twice?

Reinfection seems highly unlikely; during healing, most infectious diseases induce a permanent immune response. Unless anyone were to get COVID-19 a second time, it would be immunocompromised individuals although it would still be very uncommon.

Can you get it from a cat or dog?

There is no evidence that animals such as dogs and cats have infected Covid-19 humans. Pet owners should take basic hygiene measures such as "handwashing before and after being around or handling animals, food or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing, licking or sharing food."

Who is most likely to get coronavirus?

Coronavirus can infect everyone but people who are at a higher risk of getting very sick from this illness are:

1. Old age people

2. People who have chronic medical conditions like:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Lung disease

3. people with a weak immune system.

Can you get it from packages?

Although it is theoretically possible for coronavirus to get into the package at the source of delivery, it is virtually impossible [for the virus to survive] because the package is going through harsh conditions in transit.

