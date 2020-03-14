Coronavirus: Drinking alcohol can prevent COVID 19? Find out the truth

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: It said that the consumption of alcohol can kill the deadly virus. But WHO has clearly stated that it's wrong. Read on to know more.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has left people all around the world in great panic. Till now, 83 cases are confirmed in India and over 1 lakh in other countries. Masks and hand sanitizers are getting out of stock from drug stores as these have been the most essential things. Prevention measures and health advisories have been released by the Health Ministry and WHO. In the meantime, it has been heard from some sources that drinking alcohol can kill the deadly virus to keep us safe. However, it is not true. Alcohol has nothing to do with the novel virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), drinking alcohol or spraying alcohol cannot kill the virus. It will spread gradually after entering our body. On the other hand, spraying alcohol can be harmful to the mucus membranes. "We can use alcohol or chlorine to disinfect the surface", said WHO officials. But it's wrong to say that the consumption of alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus.

What WHO says?

WHO said: "No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations."

The effective way to prevent coronavirus is b cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.

What should we do?

To stay safe during this epidemic outbreak, we should use hand sanitizers with more than 60 percent alcohol content to kill microbes. Coronavirus has an envelope structure which can be attacked by alcohol, but drinking alcohol cannot do anything to the virus that already enters the body.

Here's something you should know about the novel virus

It's a large family of viruses that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. Some common symptoms are fever, cough, breathing difficulty, etc.

For preventing this virus from attacking you, wash your hands properly for 20-30 seconds and use hand sanitizers. Do not touch your face until you wash your hands.

