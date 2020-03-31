Coronavirus Effect: Has the lockdown taken a toll on your fitness regime? VOTE BELOW

Are you skipping your fitness regime during the coronavirus lockdown or have you become a lazy person during quarantine? Take our poll and let us know

India’s battle against coronavirus outbreak isn’t going to subside anytime soon. In fact, the situation is becoming intense with every passing day as the toll has crossed 1400 along with over 30 deaths across the country. The government has been in a quest to take all the precautionary measures to curtail the spread of this highly contagious virus in India. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi even announced 21-day lockdown across the country and has appealed the citizens to stay indoors along and maintain hygiene.

Needless to say, the lockdown has left most of us stuck in our homes and our usually fast running life has come to a standstill. Indeed, it has taken a toll on a regular schedule as well. While most of us had a usual schedule of running to the office, having meetings, travelling, etc. now, it is all about staying at home, binge-watching series movies, irregular eating and sleep patterns. Interestingly, everyone has their own quarantine plan which often includes discovering a new hobby, spending time doing what they always wanted to do along with enjoying time with their respective families.

But looks like working out, diet and fitness regime has taken a backseat during this lockdown as the quarantine break is being used as a relaxing break by many of us. In fact, the closure of gyms has also added on to one’s laidback attitude towards fitness regimes. Is that the case with you as well? Has the lockdown taken a toll on your fitness regime? Take our poll and let us know.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More