Coronavirus Effect: How to avoid cabin fever due to social distancing amid the pandemic?

Coronavirus Effect: Want to know how you can cope and prevent cabin fever and what are the signs and symptoms? Then read on.

Coronavirus which has declared as a pandemic by WHO has taken the world by storm. The rampant spread of COVID-19 has caused panic across the world. Self-quarantine aka self-isolation is paramount to curb the spread of it. Unfortunately, because of the same, many people are facing mental health issues including Cabin fever. Are you feeling irritable, unmotivated, and lethargic? Then you may be suffering from cabin fever?

Cabin fever happens when we are isolated. As per some experts, cabin fever is a sort of syndrome while few think that it is linked to seasonal affective disorder and claustrophobia. As per some reports, the same can be not only due to extreme isolation but also poor nutrition. People who live in isolated rural areas and close spaces are at more risk. And now, due to quarantine, the same is affecting many people.

Symptoms of Cabin fever:

Restlessness

Irritability

Paranoia

Frustration

Less motivation

Difficulty waking

Frequent napping

Hopelessness

Weight gain or loss

Inability to cope with stress

Forgetfulness

Excessive sleeping

Lethargy

Depression

Trouble concentrating

Lack of patience

Food cravings

Read on to know how you can cope and prevent cabin fever:

1. Consult a therapist

Just like any other mental health condition, cabin fever4﻿ is best treated with the assistance of a therapist or other trained mental health professional. However, if your symptoms are relatively mild, taking active steps to combat your feelings may be enough to help you feel better.

2. Vitamin D supplement can be helpful

As per reports, one of the reasons for Cabin Fever could be a lack of vitamin D. So, avoid prevent depression, colds, flu, and bone density problems by having the right Vitamin D supplement. Consult your doctor before you start taking any supplements.

3. Stimulate your brain cells

Instead of watching sitcoms, reading news or novels, one should actually stimulate your brain cells so that the neuropathways get fresh connections. Crossword puzzles, playing quizzes, board games among others will stimulate your mind.

4. Follow a healthy eating pattern

Being stuck at home can be a major excuse to overindulge in junk food. We often skip our main meals as we have been munching on snacks and processed foods. Keep a check on your eating habits and limit high-sugar, high-fat foods and make sure to drink plenty of water.

5. Con-call or video chat with your friends

Physical human connections are getting restricted due to pandemic. One can make sure to have a con-call or video chat with family and friends as the feelings of hopelessness and isolation can be curbed.

6. Exercise for at least 30 minutes

Exercising for at least 30 minutes will be beneficial for those who have cabin fever as the same results in the release of toxins from the body, increase in endorphins which are helpful. If you are not fond of house cleaning, dancing, walking can be helpful. Exercising also prevents heart disease, cancer, and obesity among others.

Note: These symptoms can be indicators of other disorders or health issues. Only a mental health professional can tell you if you have cabin fever or no with an accurate diagnosis.

