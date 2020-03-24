Coronavirus Effect: Viewership of Netflix and other OTT platforms increase during self quarantine

Work-from-home culture has led to an increase in the viewership of all the OTT platforms, including Netflix. Read on to know more.

As the cases of coronavirus surge in India, more people are forced to work from home. All global companies are practising it as a measure to protect themselves and their employees amid the spread of Covid-19. It seems only realistic to assume that people will have more time on their hands as they skip travelling to their respective offices.

The Delhi Government announced on Thursday that theatres will remain closed until 31st March. Similar actions have been taken by other states to shut down all malls, pubs and cinema halls in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Given the situation, people have nowhere to go but to stay at home.

With more and more people staying home due to the crisis, the over-the-top (OTT) platforms have seen an increase of 20 percent viewership in the past week.

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the biggest contributors to this new spike in the viewership. The chief business officer of ZEE5 Global told Business Standard that the platform has seen an increase of 6 per cent in the viewership across all categories. The major jump was seen in Canada at 13 per cent followed by West Asia at 10 per cent.

Neeraj Roy, the founder and chief executive officer of Hungama Digital Media, told Business Insider that they have seen a surge of 20 per cent in the streaming number on Hungama Play between March 1 and March 16.

OTT consumption is rapidly increasing in the nation and might hamper the speed of the internet. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has even requested OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube to stream in SD (Standard Definition) instead of HD (High Definition), as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The COAI wrote in the letter, “This sudden surge in digital use is already putting pressure on the network infrastructure of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). The TSPs are taking requisite steps to manage this load and facilitate smooth functioning of the networks during this critical time.”

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: ALL the self care techniques to calm down during the stressful COVID 19 quarantine

ALSO READ: THIS is how social media platforms influence our health choices

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More