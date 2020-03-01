Coronavirus is an epidemic or pandemic? Find out the answer according to WHO

According to WHO, coronavirus is pandemic potential. But still, the orgnisation has not marked it as a pandemic. Read on to know more about this.

WHO or World Health Organisation has considered the coronavirus outbreak as an epidemic and not pandemic. But last Friday, the risk of its impact has been assessed and it has gone from high to very high. The coronavirus outbreak, which was first spread in Wuhan city, China, has taken several lives in different countries all around the world. WHO has already declared it as a world health public emergency. Till now, coronavirus has affected more than 80,000 people in at least 33 countries.

Difference between epidemic and pandemic

According to the WHO, when an illness unexpectedly spreads in a region then it should be considered as an epidemic. And pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease that affects a large number of people.

What can be declared as a pandemic?

The director-general of the WHO said that it depends on the geographical spread of the virus and the severity of its effects and impacts on the people. However, coronavirus can be termed in both ways- epidemic and pandemic. This virus has the potentiality to be considered as a pandemic but it has not reached at that stage yet.

WHO has still not named Coronavirus as a Pandemic

WHO still didn't call it as a pandemic because the virus can still be contained. They are also worried about the panic that can be created on being called coronavirus as a pandemic one. But if the virus reaches the stage where it cannot be controlled anymore, it would definitely be marked as a pandemic one, said WHO officials.

