Coronavirus: Hand Sanitizer VS Hand Washing: Which is best way to prevent the spread germs and viruses

Coronavirus: Hand Sanitizer VS Hand Washing: Want to know which approach of cleaning hands is the best? Then read on.

Hands get in contact with other people and several objects throughout the day more often than other parts of our body. It is very vital to maintain hygiene overall, however, one should focus more on keeping hands cleans to prevent the spread of germs and viruses, especially in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It is advised to clean hands often to stop and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you are already cleaning hands with the help of soap and water or sanitizer, then kudos to you for thwarting and reducing the transmission of several disease generating germs.

Hand washing

Hand washing is the clear winner here. As per CDC, one should try for soap and water hand washing whenever possible as the same helps to eradicate all types of germs and viruses on hands. However, if you don't have soap and water available, then you can use a hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol. The method of cleaning hands with soap and water is more effective than hand sanitizer to remove germs and viruses such as Cryptosporidium, norovirus, and Clostridium difficile1-5. Make sure you wash your hands properly covering nails and backside of hands and wash for at least 20 seconds. Which soap to use? Normal or anti-bacterial, all kinds of soaps are good to go.

Hand sanitizer

As per studies, sanitizers with an alcohol concentration between 60–95% are more effective at killing germs. The alcohol-based hand sanitizers can reduce the number of microbes on hands but they cannot eliminate all types of germs. If used correctly, sanitizers can eliminate many microbes though. Also, one should note that this simple and hassle-free way to clean hands may not be helpful if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

Not helpful when hands are dirty and greasy

So after having food, playing sports, after working in a garden or camping, one cannot rely on sanitizers and handwashing with soap and water is recommended is such situations. The liquid is also unable to remove harmful chemicals as well. Another potential downside of the same is that the liquid leaves residue as well as smell that can make many uncomfortable. Also, hand sanitizers can sometimes be more expensive than soaps.

Athanasios Melisiotis, a physician with Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania told Allure, "Hand sanitizer may kill viruses and certain bacteria, but it does not 'clean' your hands as soap and water do. Sanitizer doesn't remove actual dirt and debris. Soap kills germs, binds them, and helps physically remove them, with the water, of your skin, and down the drain." The best part of hand sanitizers is that it is portable and accessible. If you are on the go, you can still disinfect your hands and reduce the likelihood of transmitting viruses.

How to properly use hand sanitizer properly?

Apply the product to the palm of one hand.

Read the label of the bottle to know the correct amount.

Rub the product on hands properly until dry.

Bottomline

Go for the traditional way, that is, proper and consistent washing of the hands with soap and water and if you don't the same then go for a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. As per the FDA, consumers should look for up to 95 percent ethanol or isopropanol. Also, if you are at home and office, instead of going for pump bottles of hand sanitizers go for soap and water. It is best to consider hand sanitizer as a portable alternative soap and water aren't available. The idea is to keep your hands clean all the time, especially before and after using high-traffic objects which can be germiest.

