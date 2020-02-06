Coronavirus: HERE are some food linked misconceptions that are doing rounds on the net

Coronavirus has killed over 420 people and the virus has spread majorly in China. Everyone has something to say about the virus, and there are some food linked myths that are doing on the rounds on internet. Read below to find out what they are.

Coronavirus, which emerged in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China has claimed over 425 lives with more than 20,000 cases in China. Apart from China, the virus has spread to 28 other countries, with India confirming 3 cases in Kerala. The USA has confirmed 9 so far, and the outbreak has already crossed Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) numbers and has claimed several lives across the globe. Scientists are working to create a vaccine for the same, but until then, there are some measures that people are advised to take to deal with the virus.

Apart from this, some misconceptions are doing rounds on the internet for a while now. There are a few food-related misconceptions that are doing the rounds on the internet and people are getting confused as to what to eat and what not! Here are some food myths that are linked to coronavirus.

Is consuming seafood a good option?

Coronavirus started in Wuhan, and people sell and buy all kinds of meats in the market. Because of this, people in India are doubting if they should eat seafood. And to clear the air, it's safe to eat seafood in India since the relationship between sea animals and coronavirus hasn't been established yet.

Coronavirus has spread because of bat meat:

This myth started doing rounds on the net when a Chinese vlogger posted a video of enjoying bat soup. That video gave rise to several claims that coronavirus is being spread through bat meat, which scientists believe can be true. Coronavirus is a zoonotic disease and spreads from animals to people. Though various claims have been made for bat meat, nothing conclusive has been established yet. So blaming it completely on the bat meat is wrong.

Cloves of garlic can help combat coronavirus:

Various sources state that garlic can help in fighting this deadly infection. The antimicrobial properties of garlic are undoubtedly exceptional and can help in fighting diseases like cancer. However, there is no proof that garlic can help in the disease.

Meat can cause coronavirus:

Another misconception doing the rounds is that one should avoid meat, as this virus spreads from animals to people. What people need to understand is that nothing has been established so far and it is completely safe to eat non-vegetarian food in India. As long as it's cooked well and isn't raw, it's safe for consumption.

Coronavirus is caused because of Corona beer:

This one came along because Corona is a name of both, the virus and the beer, which means crown in Latin that refers to the characteristic appearance of the virus particles. This confusion got in the news because of the similarity in their names.

